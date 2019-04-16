A mild start to the day leads to a warm and windy afternoon

WSIL -- Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer than Monday morning. A mix of high, thin cirrus clouds are expected to be around through much of Tuesday, but strong south winds will bring temperatures back into the mid 70s for most. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour are possible Tuesday afternoon. Dry weather sticks around for at least one more day.

Rain chances will begin to pick back up as early as Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on rain amounts and storm chances on News 3 This Morning.