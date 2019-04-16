Man rewarded with guitar after returning missing instrument - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man rewarded with guitar after returning missing instrument

Posted: Updated:

HERRIN (WSIL) -- A musical instrument is back in the hands of its rightful owner, thanks to a good Samaritan.

Carbondale musician, Tim Crosby says he set his guitar down on the SIU campus and forgot it. When he went back, the instrument was gone. Another musician, Tim Sable, found the guitar and put out a call on social media. He eventually got it back to Crosby.

That's when Zombie Guitar Company in Herrin stepped in. The owner, Tracy Estes, gave Sable a new guitar for his honesty.

"To see all that and put all the pieces together, that just really hit me and I was like, this guy needs to get his guitar back as soon as possible. that's his pride and joy and I can't take something like that away from his body," said Sable.  

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.