Man rewarded with guitar after returning missing instrument

HERRIN (WSIL) -- A musical instrument is back in the hands of its rightful owner, thanks to a good Samaritan.

Carbondale musician, Tim Crosby says he set his guitar down on the SIU campus and forgot it. When he went back, the instrument was gone. Another musician, Tim Sable, found the guitar and put out a call on social media. He eventually got it back to Crosby.

That's when Zombie Guitar Company in Herrin stepped in. The owner, Tracy Estes, gave Sable a new guitar for his honesty.

"To see all that and put all the pieces together, that just really hit me and I was like, this guy needs to get his guitar back as soon as possible. that's his pride and joy and I can't take something like that away from his body," said Sable.