Kentucky driver's license pilot program starting soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's new driver's license system designed to comply with a federal travel law will be tested in a pilot program this spring.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the pilot will take place in Woodford and Franklin counties. Counties will be added gradually, with licenses expected to be available statewide by the end of summer. The testing dates for Franklin and Woodford counties haven't been announced.

Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson said in a news release that internal testing shows that most of the new system is operational. Henderson said current licenses are still accepted at airport security checkpoints and for military base entry under a federal extension.

The REAL ID enforcement deadline is October 2020, and Henderson said federally compliant credentials will be available well in advance of that date.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.