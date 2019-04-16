Mayor-elect steps down as CEO to avoid conflict

MARION (WSIL) -- Next week Marion's Mayor-Elect Mike Absher will be sworn in as the first mayor elected since Bob Butler, but a conflict of interest made Absher choose between his business and the mayor's position.
MARION (WSIL) -- Next week Marion's Mayor-Elect Mike Absher will be sworn in as the first mayor elected since Bob Butler, but a conflict of interest made Absher choose between his business and the mayor's position.
FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Less than one week after Franklin County voters passed a one percent sales tax increase to build a new courthouse, leaders are discussing construction plans.
FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Less than one week after Franklin County voters passed a one percent sales tax increase to build a new courthouse, leaders are discussing construction plans.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People in Carbondale have a new dining option.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People in Carbondale have a new dining option.
MARION (WSIL) -- Next week Marion's Mayor-Elect Mike Absher will be sworn in as the first mayor elected since Bob Butler, but a conflict of interest made Absher choose between his business and the mayor's position.
MARION (WSIL) -- Next week Marion's Mayor-Elect Mike Absher will be sworn in as the first mayor elected since Bob Butler, but a conflict of interest made Absher choose between his business and the mayor's position.
WSIL -- If you don't let your dog sleep in your bed because you're afraid of germs, you may also want to rethink men with beards.
WSIL -- If you don't let your dog sleep in your bed because you're afraid of germs, you may also want to rethink men with beards.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local church choir is getting quite a distinguished honor, and will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City next month.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local church choir is getting quite a distinguished honor, and will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City next month.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.
WSIL -- It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with aims to recognize those who serve behind the scenes.
WSIL -- It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with aims to recognize those who serve behind the scenes.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Paulette Sparling, the business manager at Family Outreach Center in Murphysboro, says she's ready to help.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Paulette Sparling, the business manager at Family Outreach Center in Murphysboro, says she's ready to help.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man enjoying drinks with friends Friday left Tres Hombres Mexican Restaraunt and Bar in an ambulance after a stray bullet struck him.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man enjoying drinks with friends Friday left Tres Hombres Mexican Restaraunt and Bar in an ambulance after a stray bullet struck him.
CARBONDALE -- Researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are working to find a cure for cancer thanks to a $158,000 grant from a private foundation.
CARBONDALE -- Researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are working to find a cure for cancer thanks to a $158,000 grant from a private foundation.
MARION (WSIL) -- Four months after an inmate inside the Williamson County Jail was attacked, there's a push to fix cameras that should have captured the incident.
MARION (WSIL) -- Four months after an inmate inside the Williamson County Jail was attacked, there's a push to fix cameras that should have captured the incident.