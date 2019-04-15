Freddy's opens in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Freddy's opens in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People in Carbondale have a new dining option.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened its doors Monday.

The new eatery sits right across from the Carbondale Kroger, on Giant City Road.

A Marion location opened in December.

