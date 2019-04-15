Carbondale church choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local church choir is getting quite a distinguished honor, and will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City next month.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local church choir is getting quite a distinguished honor, and will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City next month.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.
WSIL -- It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with aims to recognize those who serve behind the scenes.
WSIL -- It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with aims to recognize those who serve behind the scenes.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Paulette Sparling, the business manager at Family Outreach Center in Murphysboro, says she's ready to help.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Paulette Sparling, the business manager at Family Outreach Center in Murphysboro, says she's ready to help.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man enjoying drinks with friends Friday left Tres Hombres Mexican Restaraunt and Bar in an ambulance after a stray bullet struck him.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man enjoying drinks with friends Friday left Tres Hombres Mexican Restaraunt and Bar in an ambulance after a stray bullet struck him.
CARBONDALE -- Researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are working to find a cure for cancer thanks to a $158,000 grant from a private foundation.
CARBONDALE -- Researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale are working to find a cure for cancer thanks to a $158,000 grant from a private foundation.
MARION (WSIL) -- Four months after an inmate inside the Williamson County Jail was attacked, there's a push to fix cameras that should have captured the incident.
MARION (WSIL) -- Four months after an inmate inside the Williamson County Jail was attacked, there's a push to fix cameras that should have captured the incident.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Carbondale man suspected of shooting four people near the city's town square.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Carbondale man suspected of shooting four people near the city's town square.
MARION (WSIL) -- Evidence is still being gathered in the case of a man charged with murdering his young child.
MARION (WSIL) -- Evidence is still being gathered in the case of a man charged with murdering his young child.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois State Police say they want all teen drivers, and their families, to understand how to protect those who protect us.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois State Police say they want all teen drivers, and their families, to understand how to protect those who protect us.