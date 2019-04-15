Carbondale church choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local church choir is getting quite a distinguished honor, and will be performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City next month.

Distinguished Concerts International New York City (DCINY) announced that Director, Bob Weiss and the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale Sanctuary Choir have been invited to participate in a performance of 'The Music of Pepper Choplin' on the DCINY Concert Series in New York City.

This performance is planned to take place on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall under the baton of Pepper Choplin.

These outstanding musicians will join with other choristers to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, a choir of distinction. Composer, Pepper Choplin will serve as conductor of the performance and clinician for the residency.

Dr. Jonathan Griffith, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor for DCINY says, "The First United Methodist Church of Carbondale Sanctuary Choir received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recording. It is quite an honor just to be invited to perform in New York. These wonderful musicians not only represent a high quality of music and education, but they also become ambassadors for the entire community. This is an event of extreme pride for everybody and deserving of the community's recognition and support."

The singers will spend 5 days and 4 nights in New York City in preparation for their concert.

"The singers will spend approximately 9-10 hours in rehearsals over the 5 day residency," says Griffith. "Not all of the time is spent in rehearsals, since there is so much history and culture to see in New York City. However, the performance is the primary purpose for their visit to the city."

If you would like to give financial support in sending these singers to New York by contacting Bob Weiss at (618) 203-1672 or via email at rweiss@siu.edu.