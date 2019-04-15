Trio of eagles caring for eaglets in Mississippi River nest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trio of eagles caring for eaglets in Mississippi River nest

Posted: Updated:

THOMSON, Ill. (AP) - A nontraditional family of bald eagles is caring for three eaglets that hatched this spring in a nest along the Mississippi River near Fulton, Illinois.

A webcam is allowing fans around the world to watch the interactions of the trio - two males and a female.

Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge , which set up the webcam in 2011, named the males Valor I and Valor II. The female was named Starr.

The two males stayed together and courted a new female after their first mate died.

The original trio formed in 2013 after the female that was then in the nest chose a new mate. Although Valor I was replaced by Valor II, he hung around the nest throughout the breeding season. In 2017, the female was killed by another eagle.

Starr arrived later that year. Three eggs laid by Starr hatched this spring.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.