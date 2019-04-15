Victim speaks from hospital after weekend shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man enjoying drinks with friends Friday left Tres Hombres Mexican Restaurant and Bar in an ambulance after being struck by a stray bullet. The man police say is responsible for the shooting is still at large.

"All of a sudden 'pop pop pop' and I know the difference between firecrackers and bullets. Somebody yelled 'firecrackers' and I'm like 'no everyone get down' and as I was rolling off my chair, I caught a bullet in the butt," said John Diamond.

71-year-old John Diamond will have a bullet lodged in his tail bone for the rest of his life. Three days ago he was sitting in a chair on the patio outside Tres, when police say 27 year-old Jody Pullen Junior opened fire in an alley nearby.

"I yelled 'that's not firecrackers. I've been hit! I've been hit!' and it took a while for anybody to react," said Diamond.

Taylor Vaughn, who manages Tres Hombres, says when her staff realized what was going on, they jumped into action getting everyone safely inside.

"All the staff made sure the patrons were not coming outside, but staying away from the action and also making sure they felt safe. Talking to them, letting them know what was going on," said Vaughn.

Diamond waited for first responders to arrive, knowing he was in for another long recovery. He was in a major car accident in 2015 and spent time overseas in the Vietnam War.

"My pelvis has 3 plates and 14 pins. My hip has been replaced and my knee has been replaced and I had a brain bleed and a few other minor things," said Diamond.

Vaughn says this is the first time anything like this has happened at the restaurant. She says the outpouring of support has been overwhelming and she hopes people continue supporting them by coming in.

"Keeping people downtown is so important, so I hope that we get more support than deterrence from the situation," said Vaughn.

Diamond says as soon as he gets back to walking, you'll find him on the Tres patio, "That's what I intend to do, go right out there and sit in the same seat."

Three other people were injured in the shooting, but they were in the alley in direct contact with the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Jody Pullen Junior. He a very long criminal history and is considered a sexual predator. Police are still searching for him.

If you see him, call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.