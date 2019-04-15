Victim speaks from hospital after weekend shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Carbondale man suspected of shooting four people near the city's town square.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Carbondale man suspected of shooting four people near the city's town square.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man enjoying drinks with friends Friday left Tres Hombres Mexican Restaraunt and Bar in an ambulance after a stray bullet struck him.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man enjoying drinks with friends Friday left Tres Hombres Mexican Restaraunt and Bar in an ambulance after a stray bullet struck him.
MARION (WSIL) -- Evidence is still being gathered in the case of a man charged with murdering his young child.
MARION (WSIL) -- Evidence is still being gathered in the case of a man charged with murdering his young child.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois State Police say they want all teen drivers, and their families, to understand how to protect those who protect us.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois State Police say they want all teen drivers, and their families, to understand how to protect those who protect us.
POPE CO. (WSIL) -- . Jason Olson was sworn in Monday morning after county leaders approved him to take over for Melissa Presser as Pope County's top prosecutor.
POPE CO. (WSIL) -- . Jason Olson was sworn in Monday morning after county leaders approved him to take over for Melissa Presser as Pope County's top prosecutor.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) – Authorities are investigating a threat at Project ECHO Alternative School.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) – Authorities are investigating a threat at Project ECHO Alternative School.
Paris (CNN) – The spire atop the iconic Notre Dame cathedral collapsed amid a devastating fire at the Paris cathedral on Monday, just days before Easter Sunday.
Paris (CNN) – The spire atop the iconic Notre Dame cathedral collapsed amid a devastating fire at the Paris cathedral on Monday, just days before Easter Sunday.
WSIL - Clear skies should stay with us through Tuesday.
WSIL - Clear skies should stay with us through Tuesday.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A Massac County man faces several charges after he was found near a school with a large knife.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A Massac County man faces several charges after he was found near a school with a large knife.
GALLATIN CO. -- The Gallatin County Coroner says methamphetamine played a role in a 20-year-old woman's death in March.
GALLATIN CO. -- The Gallatin County Coroner says methamphetamine played a role in a 20-year-old woman's death in March.