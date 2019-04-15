Woman accused of slamming son, 2, on concrete, running away - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman accused of slamming son, 2, on concrete, running away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a woman slammed her 2-year-old son onto concrete and then ran away during a fight she was having with a man.

News outlets report that Noelle Gray had fled and left her son injured on the ground on Friday. Bowling Green police spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said Monday afternoon that the child has been released from a hospital.

Gray was arrested Friday evening on charges including wanton endangerment and child abuse. Her arrest citation says officers had been called about a disturbance, and met a woman who took the boy in after witnessing the fight.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital, and then flown to one in Nashville, Tennessee, for further treatment.

It is unclear if Gray has a lawyer who could comment.

