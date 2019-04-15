Register now for Feed Your Neighbor 5K

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you like fitness runs and want to help out your community, you may be interested in the Neighborhood Co-op's annual Feed Your Neighbor 5k.

This year's race will be Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. The race begins and ends at Turley Park in Carbondale. All money raised will be donated to the Good Samaritan House of Carbondale. Participants are also asked to donate non-perishable goods to be donated to the local SIU Food Pantry.



This race is professionally timed and the course is certified. Participants can run or walk.

If you register by April 19, you will receive a race t-shirt in their size, and a swag bag full of snacks courtesy of the Neighborhood Co-op's vendors.

Children ages 8 and under are welcome to participate in the race free of charge. However, to receive a t-shirt, race bib, and swag bag they must be registered for the race under the youth rate. Youth rate is $10 for 14 and younger. People 15 and older are $20.

You can click here to register.