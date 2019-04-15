Evidence being gathered in infant murder case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Evidence being gathered in infant murder case

MARION (WSIL) -- Evidence is still being gathered in the case of a man charged with murdering his young child.

Williamson County prosecutors believe Devin O'Daniell played a role in the death of his three-month-old son.

Police found the baby in November with several injuries. He died a few days later.

O'Daniell's next court hearing is scheduled for May 20.

