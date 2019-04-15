New outreach center opens in Jackson County

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Paulette Sparling, the business manager at Family Outreach Center in Murphysboro, says she's ready to help.

"If you walk in our door and if you need any kind of assistance we will do [what we can] to provide that," said Sparling.

Sparling and her husband have been working for the past year to make sure Family Outreach Center opens their doors to anyone in need.

"We're pretty much like Catholic Charities in southern Illinois the biggest difference is we don't have the cash influx to provide monetary assistance," Sparling explains.

The center provides resources on where people can find low cost living, along with health and dental care, plus hygiene products.

"We have gently used children's clothing, we have blankets, bottles, baby wash. Again it's really for those who cannot take care of themselves," she adds.

Sparling adds they are working to bring more resources to their center, by teaching people how to build a resume and how to dress for an interview.

Family Outreach Center has served four people since opening earlier this month. Sparling says the non-profit will provide services for anyone from any county in Illinois.

Officials say if you need their services, want to volunteer, or donate you can do so by going to their center.

The Family Outreach Center is located at 202 N. 14th Street in Murphysboro and is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.