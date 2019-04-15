National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

WSIL -- It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week with aims to recognize those who serve behind the scenes. In the case of an emergency we often see police officers and firefighters at the scene but we sometimes forget the calming voice who answers our call when we dial 911.

Folks at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and other departments across southern Illinois are saying thank you to those telecommunicators and want you to do the same. Emergency officials call telecommunicators a vital part of community safety. They'll continue to pay tribute to those dispatchers and call takers throughout the week.