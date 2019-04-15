State agencies promote education of Scott's Law

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Materials for teaching Scott's Law in driver's education classes are available from the state.

The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois State Police say they want all teen drivers, and their families, to understand how to protect those who protect us.

Sixteen Illinois State Police troopers have been struck by vehicles while on duty. Three of those 16 lost their lives, two to Scott's Law violations.

Scott's Law, also known as the Move Over Law, was named after Lieutenant Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department. He was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a crash site on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Scott's Law mandates that upon approaching any stationary vehicle with flashing emergency lights, including commercial trucks and cars, all approaching vehicles shall:

Reduce speed,

Change lanes if possible, and

Proceed with caution

The ISBE and the ISP created and distributed the flyer to driver education programs, district and regional superintendents and principals to post in classrooms and deliver to teen drivers and their families.

Click here to view, download, and share the flyer.