Senior's weakness for scams may be warning sign of dementia - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Senior's weakness for scams may be warning sign of dementia

Posted: Updated:

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Researchers say seniors who aren't on guard against scams also might be at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease.

Elder fraud is a problem, and Monday's study doesn't mean that everyone who falls prey has some sort of dementia brewing. But scientists know that subtle changes in thinking and judgment appear long before Alzheimer's-caused memory loss.

Researchers at Chicago's Rush University wondered if missteps that can leave someone open to a scam might be one of those warning signs - things like finding it hard to hang up on a telemarketer.

They assessed 900 seniors for "scam awareness" and tracked them for six years. Those who had low scam awareness at the start were more likely to develop Alzheimer's or similar impairment later.

The study is in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.