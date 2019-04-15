Olson takes over as Pope County State's Attorney - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Olson takes over as Pope County State's Attorney

Posted: Updated:

POPE CO. (WSIL) -- There's a new top prosecutor in Pope County.

Jason Olson was sworn in Monday morning after county leaders approved him to take over for Melissa Presser last week.

Olson is the longtime assistant state's attorney in Saline County and lost a bid for judge last November. 

He secured a murder conviction against Rodney Black in his final case in Saline County.

Melissa Presser sent this statement to News 3 regarding the change:

"I left the States Attorneys Office to open my own private law practice. It was a great honor to serve the citizens of Pope County."
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.