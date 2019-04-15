14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 14-year-old St. Louis County boy has died after accidentally shooting himself.

St. Louis County police on Monday identified the victim as Evione Holts. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says Holts mishandled a firearm Sunday afternoon when it accidentally fired inside a home.

Holts died at a hospital following the shooting. Granda says the investigation is ongoing.

