Threat at Project ECHO prompts investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Threat at Project ECHO prompts investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) – Authorities are investigating a threat at Project ECHO Alternative School.

Regional superintendent Lori LeQuatte tells News 3 the threat came in at approximately 9:15 a.m. Monday. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the property. After the building was cleared, students were allowed back to class.

“The safety procedures and threat assessment protocol established by the school district were strictly followed. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate this incident and are pursuing all leads at this time. We greatly appreciate the quick and professional response and support from the Williamson County and State Police Departments as well as the Secretary of State Bomb Squad,” said LeQuatte in a statement.   

Parents with questions may contact the school directly or the regional office of education at (618) 438-9711.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.