Threat at Project ECHO prompts investigation

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois State Police say they want all teen drivers, and their families, to understand how to protect those who protect us.
POPE CO. (WSIL) -- . Jason Olson was sworn in Monday morning after county leaders approved him to take over for Melissa Presser as Pope County's top prosecutor.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) – Authorities are investigating a threat at Project ECHO Alternative School.
Paris (CNN) – The spire atop the iconic Notre Dame cathedral collapsed amid a devastating fire at the Paris cathedral on Monday, just days before Easter Sunday.
WSIL - Clear skies should stay with us through Tuesday.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A Massac County man faces several charges after he was found near a school with a large knife.
GALLATIN CO. -- The Gallatin County Coroner says methamphetamine played a role in a 20-year-old woman's death in March.
WSIL -- Kicking off the work week with lots of sunshine and temperatures bouncing back into the 60s by the afternoon. Light south winds around this afternoon jump start a warming trend over the next few days.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- It wasn’t long ago when the St. Louis metropolitan area was number one in the nation for identity theft complaints.
ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) - A large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea attacked and killed its owner when the man fell on his farm in Florida, authorities said Saturday.
