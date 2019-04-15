Threat at Project ECHO prompts investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) – Authorities are investigating a threat at Project ECHO Alternative School.

Regional superintendent Lori LeQuatte tells News 3 the threat came in at approximately 9:15 a.m. Monday. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the property. After the building was cleared, students were allowed back to class.

“The safety procedures and threat assessment protocol established by the school district were strictly followed. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate this incident and are pursuing all leads at this time. We greatly appreciate the quick and professional response and support from the Williamson County and State Police Departments as well as the Secretary of State Bomb Squad,” said LeQuatte in a statement.

Parents with questions may contact the school directly or the regional office of education at (618) 438-9711.