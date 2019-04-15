Dry skies for a couple days - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dry skies for a couple days

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Clear skies should stay with us through Tuesday.  Increasing south winds will temperatures up tonight. 

Windy conditions will be here all week.  The chance of rain returns late Wednesday.  Storms and heavy rain are possible Thursday.

Jim will have the latest on chances for strong storms on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.