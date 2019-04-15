Dry skies for a couple days

WSIL - Clear skies should stay with us through Tuesday.
Paris (CNN) – The spire atop the iconic Notre Dame cathedral collapsed amid a devastating fire at the Paris cathedral on Monday, just days before Easter Sunday.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A Massac County man faces several charges after he was found near a school with a large knife.
WSIL -- Abundant sunshine will help warm temperatures quickly above freezing to start the day.
GALLATIN CO. -- The Gallatin County Coroner says methamphetamine played a role in a 20-year-old woman's death in March.
WSIL -- Kicking off the work week with lots of sunshine and temperatures bouncing back into the 60s by the afternoon. Light south winds around this afternoon jump start a warming trend over the next few days.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- It wasn’t long ago when the St. Louis metropolitan area was number one in the nation for identity theft complaints.
ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) - A large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea attacked and killed its owner when the man fell on his farm in Florida, authorities said Saturday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Hundreds of fisherman gathered at Crab Orchard Lake to compete in the longest-running fishing tournament in Illinois.
Cook County officials want pet owners to know that coyotes this time a year are both wily and hungry.
