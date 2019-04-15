Death penalty to be sought for man accused of killing family - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death penalty to be sought for man accused of killing family

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - St. Charles County prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing his girlfriend, her two children and his girlfriend's mother.

Prosecutor Tim Lohmar made the announcement Monday in the case of 47-year-old Richard Emery. He was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on charges that include first-degree murder, robbery and assault.

The December killings of 39-year-old Kate Kasten, her 8-year-old daughter Zoe and 10-year-old son Jonathan, and 61-year-old Jane Joeckel stunned the St. Charles community. Kate Kasten's husband, Kory Kasten, died in April 2017 after a six-year battle with cancer.

Emery's attorney, Michael Sato, declined comment.

