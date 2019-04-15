Deliberations begin in trial of man charged with killing 5 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deliberations begin in trial of man charged with killing 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Deliberations have begun in the trial of a man charged with killing five people in 2014 during a rampage in a quiet Kansas City neighborhood.

Jurors got the case Monday after closing arguments in the case against 38-year-old Brandon Howell. He is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and seven other felonies.

Howell is accused beating 80-year-old George Taylor and 86-year-old Anna Taylor so badly that they later died while trying to steal a classic Jaguar from their home. The couple's neighbor, 69-year-old Susan Choucroun, was shot in her driveway. Two others - 88-year-old Alice Hurst and Hurst's son, 63-year-old Darrel Hurst - were killed as they returned from a store.

Howell was arrested that night walking along a freeway carrying a shotgun in his pants.

Howell previously was acquitted of killing two teens from Johnson County, Kansas.

