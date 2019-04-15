Not my shorts: Metropolis man found with drugs, knife, brass knuckles

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A Massac County man faces several charges after he was found near a school with a large knife.

Police say Terry S. Kirks, 33, of Metropolis, never made any threats, but he gave officers a fake name when they questioned him.

Kirks had an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

He also faces charges for having meth, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

Kirks claimed the items weren't his because he was wearing someone else's shorts.