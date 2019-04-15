Man arrested in deadly weekend shooting in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been arrested in a deadly weekend shooting in Jefferson City.

Police said in a news release Monday that 22-year-old Marquis Avant has been taken into custody. He is a suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Robert Scott. Police were responding to a report of gunfire early Saturday when they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators say there was a disturbance at a nearby home that spilled into the street before the shooting happened. The release says that after Avant was taken into custody, he admitted to firing a weapon during the disturbance. He is being held without bond while prosecutors review the case.

