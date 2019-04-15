Drugs played role in local woman's death

GALLATIN CO. -- The Gallatin County Coroner says methamphetamine played a role in a 20-year-old woman's death in March.

Brooke Naylor's body was found south of Pot Hole Lane on March 8.

She had disappeared on Sunday March 3.

Coroner Tony Cox tells News 3 Naylor's cause of death is still hypothermia but the drugs in her system also played a role.