Fire destroys large barn with horses in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Fire officials say a large central Kentucky barn with horses inside has been destroyed by a fire.

Lexington Fire Maj. Jordan Saas told news outlets that crews were called to the blaze Sunday afternoon and were told up to eight horses were inside the barn.

Saas said the roof collapsed and the barn was not structurally stable, so firefighters had not been able to get inside to confirm the number of horses.

He said plenty of hay in the barn, which provided fuel to burn, and intense winds made fighting the fire more difficult.

Officials are trying to determine the case of the blaze.

