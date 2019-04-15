Beautiful Monday afternoon, but rain returns midweek - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beautiful Monday afternoon, but rain returns midweek

WSIL -- Kicking off the work week with lots of sunshine and temperatures bouncing back into the 60s by the afternoon. Light south winds around this afternoon jump start a warming trend over the next few days. 

Even warmer air moves in for Tuesday, but more chances for showers and storms show back up towards the second half of the week. 

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor helps you plan out the week ahead coming up tonight on News 3. 

