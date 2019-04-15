Beautiful Monday afternoon, but rain returns midweek

GALLATIN CO. -- The Gallatin County Coroner says methamphetamine played a role in a 20-year-old woman's death in March.
WSIL -- Kicking off the work week with lots of sunshine and temperatures bouncing back into the 60s by the afternoon. Light south winds around this afternoon jump start a warming trend over the next few days.
WSIL -- Abundant sunshine will help warm temperatures quickly above freezing to start the day.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- It wasn’t long ago when the St. Louis metropolitan area was number one in the nation for identity theft complaints.
ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) - A large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea attacked and killed its owner when the man fell on his farm in Florida, authorities said Saturday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Hundreds of fisherman gathered at Crab Orchard Lake to compete in the longest-running fishing tournament in Illinois.
Cook County officials want pet owners to know that coyotes this time a year are both wily and hungry.
WSIL -- More than 2,000 runners took part in the 32nd annual River to River Relay. The 80-mile race starts near the Mississippi River on Route 3 and ends in Golconda.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a man who shot a woman early Saturday morning.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.
