More flights cancelled at Chicago airports after snowfall

CHICAGO (AP) - About 190 flights have been cancelled at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport following a snowstorm that also shut down hundreds of flights over the weekend.

The Chicago Department of Aviation reports that four flights also have been cancelled Monday morning at Midway International Airport while delays at both airports were averaging fewer than 15 minutes.

The National Weather Service says more than five inches of snow fell Sunday at O'Hare. Another four inches or so was on the ground at Midway. The storm forced about 1,000 flight cancelations Sunday at O'Hare. There were 140 reported at Midway.

