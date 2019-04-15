Carjacker accused of ramming Missouri officer's vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carjacker accused of ramming Missouri officer's vehicle

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a fleeing carjacking suspect has hit a suburban St. Louis police officer's vehicle head-on.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sunday's crash sent the officer to a hospital with minor injuries. St. Ann police Commander Jeff Tesdall says the chase started after Bridgeton police reported an armed carjacking at a grocery store.

The carjacker drove through several municipalities before entering the community of Charlack, which is patrolled by St. Ann officers. Tesdall says the chase then continued into nearby Wellston. That's where the driver is accused of dropping off a passenger before turning around and hitting the St. Ann officer's vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle were in custody. Tesdall says he didn't know if the carjacking suspect was hurt.

