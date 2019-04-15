Morel mushroom lovers in Missouri could luck out this spring - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Morel mushroom lovers in Missouri could luck out this spring

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - An expert is predicting a fruitful season for morel mushroom hunting in Missouri due to this spring's rains and gradual warming.

Ron Cook tracks the wild mushrooms as they surface across the state. He posts a map on his Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page for his thousands of followers, noting confirmed sites where morel hunters have found the delicacies.

Cook tells the Springfield News-Leader that the weather this spring is creating "ideal conditions" for morels to sprout.

Cook says newcomers might have trouble spotting their first morel since they grow out of soil in a unique shape. Cook describes morels as looking similar to a webbed Christmas tree.

The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages morel hunting and provides a guide to help hunters differentiate between edible and poisonous mushrooms.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.