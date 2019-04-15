A cold morning, but warming trend gets started this afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A cold morning, but warming trend gets started this afternoon

WSIL -- A Frost Advisory remains in effect this morning until 9AM as widespread frost has formed across much of southern Illinois. Abundant sunshine will help warm temperatures quickly above freezing to start the day. A lot of blue sky and south winds will bring temperatures up nearly 20º warmer than Sunday afternoon. 

More rain is on the way later this week. Meteorologist Nick Hausen tells you what to expect this week on News 3 This Morning. 

