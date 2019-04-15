Chicago post office open late for last-minute tax filers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago post office open late for last-minute tax filers

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - There's still a way to get your federal tax returns in on time in Chicago if you don't quite make it to your local post office before it closes.

A U.S. Postal Service statement says the Cardiss Collins facility downtown will remain open until midnight Monday for last-minute filers. There will be collections at the street level. A second floor retail area will be open inside for those who want certified mail and other services.

No other Chicago postal stations will offer extended hours on April 15.

Post office officials say a common problem is that people don't use the proper postage when mailing in their returns or don't address it to the right IRS office.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.