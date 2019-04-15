New grant to provide coolers to food pantries in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - More than two dozen food pantries in Kentucky are benefiting from a new grant from the state's Department of Agriculture.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is unveiling new coolers that will help the pantries feed the state's hungry.

Quarles' office says 25 food pantries around the state will benefit from the additional cold storage space.

The grants are part of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative, which brings together farmers, charitable organizations, faith groups, community leaders and government officials to look for ways to reduce hunger. Quarles launched the effort in 2016.

Quarles is announcing the new grant at an event in Louisville on Monday.

