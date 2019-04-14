Fishing tournament raises thousands for Shrine Club

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Hundreds of fisherman gathered at Crab Orchard Lake to compete in the longest-running fishing tournament in Illinois.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Hundreds of fisherman gathered at Crab Orchard Lake to compete in the longest-running fishing tournament in Illinois.
Cook County officials want pet owners to know that coyotes this time a year are both wily and hungry.
Cook County officials want pet owners to know that coyotes this time a year are both wily and hungry.
WSIL -- More than 2,000 runners took part in the 32nd annual River to River Relay. The 80-mile race starts near the Mississippi River on Route 3 and ends in Golconda.
WSIL -- More than 2,000 runners took part in the 32nd annual River to River Relay. The 80-mile race starts near the Mississippi River on Route 3 and ends in Golconda.
Today was a bit cooler with winds out of the north and plenty of cloud cover hanging around all day.
Today was a bit cooler with winds out of the north and plenty of cloud cover hanging around all day.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a man who shot a woman early Saturday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a man who shot a woman early Saturday morning.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.
CARBONDALE -- Carbondale Police say Jekiary T. Anderson is wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident Friday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station in Mt. Vernon early Saturday morning.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station in Mt. Vernon early Saturday morning.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Carbondale man suspected of shooting four people near the city's town square.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Carbondale man suspected of shooting four people near the city's town square.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency management officials have closed off the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 near the West Frankfort exit following a traffic crash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency management officials have closed off the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 near the West Frankfort exit following a traffic crash.