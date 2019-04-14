A chilly start to the work week, chance for patchy morning frost

WSIL -- It was a soggy weekend but we have some dry days ahead. Clouds will begin to clear overnight as temperatures take a dip into the 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of the region from 1 AM to 9 AM on Monday. Consider bringing pets and potted plants indoors tonight.

By Monday afternoon temperatures will warm back into the low 60s along with a bit of sunshine. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.

The next chance for rain will return Wednesday followed by possible storms on Thursday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.