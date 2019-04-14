Wintry weather leads to cancelations at O'Hare, Midway

CHICAGO (AP) - Wintry weather in northern Illinois has forced the cancellation of flights at Chicago's two major airports.

By late Sunday afternoon, around 1,000 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport. The Chicago Department of Aviation reports 140 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport.

Delays at O'Hare averaged nearly an hour and about 30 minutes at Midway. The National Weather Service says the region was hit by a mixture rain and snow during the day with temperatures that hovered around freezing.

The snow began tapering off by the afternoon, with light to moderate snow into the evening. The weather service says temperature should climb to around 50 degrees (10 Celsius) on Monday.

