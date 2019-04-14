Notre Dame to use metal detectors at Notre Dame Stadium - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Notre Dame to use metal detectors at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Metal detectors will be used at all Notre Dame Stadium gates, starting with the 2019 football season.

The new policy begins Sept. 14 at the Irish's first home game.

The South Bend Tribune reports that university officials say the change is part of their commitment to safety and security.

Officials say walk-through metal detectors will be used at football games. The policy will also stretch to basketball games in Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center and hockey games at Compton Family Ice Arena. Notre Dame might use metal detectors at other campus events.

Metal detectors were used at Notre Dame Stadium on Jan. 1 for the NHL winter classic hockey game. They've also been used for some graduation ceremonies.

