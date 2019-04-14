Storm damages cathedral in St. Louis, knocks out power - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storm damages cathedral in St. Louis, knocks out power

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More than 10,000 Missouri residents remained without power Sunday afternoon after a strong storm swept through the area overnight and damaged a historic cathedral in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports the storm generated wind gusts up to 60 mph early Sunday morning that caused the damage. Ameren said about 13,000 utility customers lacked power around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The wind blew off part of the roof of a Roman Catholic Cathedral in downtown. St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson said the church will be repaired.

The church building dates back to 1831.

