Bill would restrict when districts could start school year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bill would restrict when districts could start school year

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A debate over when the public school year should begin in Missouri is pitting tourism against education officials.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Missouri House has approved a bill that would ban schools from starting earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Rep. Jeff Knight, a Republican from Lebanon, says starting school before late August is hurting the state's tourism industry. Knight's district includes areas near the Lake of the Ozarks.

Supporters include amusement park operators and groups representing hotels, campgrounds and river outfitters.

But Mike Reid of the Missouri School Boards' Association said local school boards should decide when academic years start in their communities. Associations serving school boards, teachers and school administrators oppose the bill.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.