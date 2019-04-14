Adkins debuts first TV ad in run for Kentucky governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Adkins debuts first TV ad in run for Kentucky governor

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Rocky Adkins picks a guitar with fellow bluegrass musicians, relives his basketball-playing days and recounts his bout with cancer as the state lawmaker introduces himself with his debut ad in his run for Kentucky governor.

The 30-second TV ad is scheduled to start airing Monday.

It offers a biographical sketch of the House Democratic leader making his first run for statewide office.

Adkins becomes the third Democratic candidate for governor to reach out to TV viewers with ads. Attorney General Andy Beshear and former state Auditor Adam Edelen went on TV before him. Another Democrat running for governor is frequent candidate Geoff Young.

The primary election is May 21.

