Thousands of runners take part in River to River Relay

WSIL -- More than 2,000 runners took part in the 32nd annual River to River Relay. The 80-mile race starts near the Mississippi River on Route 3 and ends in Golconda.

This year, runners from all 50 states participated and made up more than 250 teams of eight athletes. Each runner, is essentially running three 5-K races.

The event has a significant economic impact on southern Illinois. According to organizers, it brings in more than $500,000 to the region.

Here's some of the race's results.

Open Division:

1. Has Beens... Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2. Marshfield Pirates... Shelbyville, Ill.

3. Keeping up with the Kousins... Carbondale, Ill.

4. Kings of Taper V... Morton, Ill.

5. Synergy... Paducah, Ky.

6. Running A'Crossroads... Monticello, Ill.

7. Christian Activity Center... East St. Louis, Ill.

Women's Division:

1. Southeast Track Girls... Cape Girardeau, Mo.

2. Blind Pig Social Club... Herrin, Ill.

3. Thong Distance Runners... Du Quoin, Ill.

Mixed Division:

1. Buns on the Run... Murray, Ky.

2. Letz Go Dutch... Palos Park, Ill.

3. Local Joggers... Jonesboro, Ark.

4. Wunning Wabbits Weady for War... Du Quoin, Ill.

5. Honey Badgers... Edwardsville, Ill.

6. Faster than a Polka...Carbondale, Ill.

7. Pyramid Running Club... Pinckneyville, Ill.