Mt. Vernon police search for suspect in shooting

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a man who shot a woman early Saturday morning. 

Officials say it happened at a home in the 400 block of South 17th street around 3:15 a.m. 

Law enforcement say a woman was standing in the door way of a home when the man shot her in the leg and that the two had been dating on and off. 

Police Chief Trent Page says officers stepped in to treat her wound until paramedics could give her medical attention. 

"Officers were able to get there very quickly," Page explains. "They began providing first aid to the victim of the gun shot and continued to provide first aid until medics with the Mt. Vernon fire department and Litton Ambulance service arrived on scene." 

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time, but her injury was considered non-life threatening. 

Police have searched for the suspect at multiple locations, but he has yet to be found.

An investigation is on-going. 


    

