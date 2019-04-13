Joplin asks residents to stop planting invasive tree variety - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Joplin asks residents to stop planting invasive tree variety

Posted: Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - The city of Joplin is discouraging homeowners from planting Bradford pear trees as the invasive variety begins to blossom downtown this spring.

The move comes two years after the Missouri Department of Conservation started asking homeowners and landscapers to stop planting the trees, which are resistant to diseases and pests.

Jon Skinner is a community forester with the state conservation agency. Skinner tells the Joplin Globe that flowery Bradford pears, also known as Callery pear, gained popularity for decades because of their beautiful blooms, appealing shape and color.

Skinner says the invasive trees spread quickly and at the expense of other native plants and animals.

The Arkansas city of Fayetteville recently encouraged residents to chop down Bradford pear trees on their properties and offered native trees to replace them.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.