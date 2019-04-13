1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Interstate 55 in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Interstate 55 in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - One person has been killed and two others injured in an early morning shooting along Interstate 55 in Chicago.

Illinois State Police say the victims' car entered the interstate at Harlem Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday and was hit by gunfire a short time later near Cicero Avenue.

WLS-TV reports the 27-year-old male driver died before authorities arrived. A 19-year-old woman who was in the back of the vehicle is in critical condition, while a 16-year-old who was in the front seat suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

It was unclear Saturday whether police had any suspects.

There have been at least 14 other expressway shootings in the Chicago area this year. Activists want cameras installed along the roadways to help police investigate the shootings.

Information from: WLS-TV.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.