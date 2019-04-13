Search underway for Mt. Vernon robbery suspects - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Search underway for Mt. Vernon robbery suspects

By Daniel Valle, Producer
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station in Mt. Vernon.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Hucks on the 3300 block of Broadway St.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department says two black men entered the business and robbed the gas station using a gun.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and took an employee's keys before leaving.

Anyone with information on the suspects can call the Mt. Vernon police department at 618-242-2727. 

