Police: arrest man in shooting death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police in Wichita say a 21-year-old man has been killed and another man has been arrested in his death.

Police say officers were called to a home around 8:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting and found 21-year-old Justin Lane, of Grain Valley, Missouri, dead with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives say an initial investigation revealed that Lane and an acquaintance, 22-year-old Brandon Craig, of Independence, Missouri, were visiting a friend at the home when a fight between the two broke out. Police say Craig fired one shot from a handgun, hitting Lane.

Craig was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

