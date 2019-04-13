Minnesota may see psychologist shortage after Argosy closes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Minnesota may see psychologist shortage after Argosy closes

Posted: Updated:

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Mental health leaders are worried that Minnesota could suffer a shortage of psychologists following the sudden closure of Argosy University.

The private university chain closed its Eagan campus last month after losing access to federal loan programs. The U.S. Department of Education said Argosy had improperly withheld millions of dollars in financial aid from students.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Argosy had carved out a niche in mental health care education, once estimated to have trained about a fifth of the licensed psychologists in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Psychological Association says the state will see a shortage of doctoral-level practitioners who can provide a full range of services, including assessments and therapy. It says that lack will affect private practices and some large health providers.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.