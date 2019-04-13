Firm hired to compile list of credibly accused priests - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Firm hired to compile list of credibly accused priests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An investigative and consulting company operated by three former FBI agents has been hired by the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph to compile a list of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.

The Kansas City Star reports that St. Louis-based Fidelity Consultants will review diocesan files and write a report that includes the names of priests who have served in the diocese and been credibly accused.

More than half the dioceses across the country and some religious orders have recently released lists of priests with substantiated abuse allegations.

The church has come under renewed scrutiny since August, when a Pennsylvania grand jury released a report finding that church leaders had covered up sexual abuse by hundreds of priests over seven decades.

