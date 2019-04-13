Police: Man canoed through floodwater to burglarize home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Man canoed through floodwater to burglarize home

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A man is facing charges of stealing, attempted burglary and property damage after allegedly canoeing through floodwater to burglarize a St. Charles County home, only to be arrested on the Mississippi River.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 37-year-old William Amos is jailed on $10,000 bail. He does not yet have a listed attorney. Court documents describe Amos as homeless.

Police say Amos was arrested in a flooded area Thursday after security footage showed him canoeing to reach an unoccupied home and trying to burglarize it.

The homeowner spotted Amos later and confronted him. Police say Amos stole an inflatable boat and fled into the river, where officers used a boat provided by St. Charles Regional Emergency Management to capture him.

