Heavy rain returns this evening

WSIL -- It's a cloudy, cool and dry start to the day. Unfortunately, heavy rain will make its way into the region this afternoon. Rain will move in from the south with the potential for very heavy rain overnight. Rainfall totals will likely range between an inch to two inches with locally higher amounts possible. If you need to mow or get yard work done this morning is the best time to do so.

Temperatures will cool significantly Sunday, Sunday night into Monday morning lows are expected to dip back into the 30s. Temperatures will make a quick rebound with highs in the low 70s by Tuesday.

The next chance for rain returns Wednesday along with possible storms on Thursday.

