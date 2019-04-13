Accident closes parts of Interstate 57 in Franklin County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Accident closes parts of Interstate 57 in Franklin County

By Daniel Valle, Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency management officials have closed off the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 near the West Frankfort exit following a traffic crash.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says the crash prompted workers to close parts of the northbound lanes so that a medical helicopter could land.

No official reports of injuries have been released and the northbound lanes have since reopened.

It remains unclear when the southbound lanes will reopen.

